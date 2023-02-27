2023 Hyundai Verna Completely Leaked Ahead Of March 23 Launch - Check Images

Hyundai will soon launch the 2023 Verna in an attempt to snatch away the throne from the segment leader - Honda City, which itself is getting a mid-life update soon. The 2023 Hyundai Verna is confirmed to officially launch in India on March 23. The sedan is likely to make its global debut in India. However, it will replace the existing Verna globally, which is sold as Accent in select foreign markets including South Korea. Well, images of the 2023 Hyundai Verna err Hyundai Accent have surfaced from South Korea. These images show the upcoming new-gen iteration of the sedan in flesh, and we can affirm that it will attract polarising opinions, once it goes on sale in India.

As visible in images, the new-gen Verna gathers a lot of sharpness in its design. The nose features a large LED light bar, while there is a colossal-sized grille on the front, housing the headlamp assembly as well. The front bumper is now edgier than the outgoing model. Also, the hood is long, and the Hyundai logo now sits over it.

Around the sides, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will come with a new design for alloy wheels. In fact, the silhouette will be different from the model it replaces. The roofline now tapers down to the extreme end of the tailgate, therefore giving it a coupe-like roofline. The sides also feature a host of sharp creases and lines, accentuating the bold character of the 2023 Hyundai Verna. The rear fascia of the saloon gets connected tail lamps, and the edgy nature is also visible here.

The powertrain options on the 2023 Hyundai Verna will be different from the outgoing model. It will come with two engine choices - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol. The former will push out 115 PS against 144 Nm as its max output, whereas the turbocharged unit will belt out around 160 PS against 260 Nm of torque. Gearbox choices on the new-gen Verna will include a 6-speed MT, CVT, and a 7-speed DCT.