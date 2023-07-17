2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Bookings Commence In India, Launching On August 9

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the New GLC on 9th of August and the bookings for this popular SUV begins today. The New GLC will be launched in two variants, the GLC 300 4MATIC and the GLC 220d 4MATIC, featuring the all-wheel 4MATIC as standard providing an outstanding traction on all terrains. The New GLC is also the first SUV in Mercedes-Benz SUV portfolio to get the latest NTG 7 infotainment system, making the vehicle even more digitally advanced and intelligent. With larger dimensions than its predecessor, resulting in significantly more cabin space and boot space, the GLC will effortlessly create a new benchmark in the segment.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC is larger in size than the model it replaces, but it is dolled up with a host of updates on the design front. The front grille is all-new. Complementing it are the new LED headlamps. It cannot be mistaken for anything else other than a GLC from the sides. The rear facet, on the other hand, gets slim tail lamps. They follow the suit of the other new-age Mercedes models. Alloy wheel sizes are limited to 18 inches and 20 inches.

A host of new bits and pieces will uplift the cabin ambience on the 2023 GLC. The 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment will be paired with a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster. The dashboard layout shoots away a modern feel on the updated model. Powering the new-gen model is a 2.0L petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, belting out a total of 313 horsepower. Moving up the ladder, there is a 2.0L oil burner as well, which produces 197 Hp. The transmission remains an 8-speed automatic on both engines. The India-spec model could get different engine choices.