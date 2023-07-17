2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Receives Bumper First-Day Bookings: Here's Why?

Kia Seltos Facelift has recorded the segment’s highest first-day bookings with 13,424 pre-orders within 24 hours. Out of these,1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special program to expand the Seltos community by giving existing Seltos owners special access to unlock a world of high-priority delivery for the new potential buyers. Kia has set a new segment-best record with these bookings as it surpassed first-day booking numbers for recent launches done in the mid-SUV segment. Well, we believe a host of new introductions on the Seltos are helping it mark a win.

Kia Seltos Facelift - Bold Design

Time to address the elephant in the room - design. The overhaul includes a larger radiator grille with an all-new bumper up front. Around the sides, changes are limited to new designs for alloy wheels. The tail features Carens-inspired tail lamps with a connected treatment.

Kia Seltos Facelift - ADAS

Another new feature that is taking the market by storm is ADAS. Folks at Kia India have decided to not keep this feature out of the equipment list. The ADAS tech includes lane-keeping assist, collision avoidance system, rear cross-traffic alert and more.

Kia Seltos Facelift - Dual-Panoramic Display

A freshened-up dashboard layout, along with a new interior theme is on the cards for the Kia Seltos facelift. Furthermore, there is an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster on offer, much like the Hyundai Alcazar.

Kia Seltos Facelift - Panoramic Sunroof

Indians are crazy about panoramic sunroofs. The country is infamous for its hot-humid climate, but the Indian audience just has a thing for a sunroof. So much so, the mantra is “Larger the better.” Therefore, the Seltos also comes with a panoramic sunroof now.

Kia Seltos Facelift - New 1.5L Turbo-Petrol

Kia is offering the Seltos with a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine with 160 PS/253 Nm of max output. This new engine replaces the older 1.4L turbo-petrol from the list. Other choices - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L diesel are retained.