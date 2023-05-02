2023 Tata Nexon Compact SUV Ready To Launch In July: Top 5 Big Changes To Expect

Tata Nexon is the homegrown brand’s bread. Of course, the Punch remains their butter. While the butter is certainly fresh, the bread needs to be redone with a new flavour. Well, the company is developing a highly-updated version of its compact SUV, and it is reported to be launching this year in July. The updated version of the SUV will not be an all-new model, but it will feature a host of changes to stand out from the competition. The Tata Nexon Facelift has been spied on numerous times on test till date, and here are the 5 changes that it will possess.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Revamped Design

No doubt, the mid-cycle refresh will be exhaustive on the design front. The Nexon is likely to get a wide LED light Bar as DRLs. The headlamps cluster may move downwards on the bumper, which itself could be more sharply profiled this time. The side profile will remain unchanged for the most part, but the rear end will see a new set of tail lamps, along with a new bumper. The most interesting bit will be the hidden rear wiper, inspired by Range Rover models. Interestingly, the alloy wheels design seems to be inspired by those seen on the Tata Harrier EV.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Larger Touchscreen

On the Altroz Racer Edition, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen was seen, while it was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The same unit debuted on the Harrier and Safari recently, and in all likelihood, it could make its way to the Nexon as well. The larger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, which also gets amenities like voice commands, HD resolution, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. A high-res rearview camera and semi-digital instrument cluster will be a part of the package.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Revised Interior

The dashboard layout will be carried over from the outgoing model, but it will come with a new blue shade for interior, while there will be a new gear lever and a Curvy-inspired steering wheel design. Tata Motors would most likely be retaining the larger part of the design for the good. As it might help in keeping the costs in check.

Tata Nexon Facelift: New Transmission

While the Nexon Facelift is expected to retain its outgoing powertrain choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. However, the power output may be bumped up as the petrol motor may use direct injection this time. Moreover, a new DCT gearbox could be a part of the list.

Tata Nexon Facelift: Prices

Well, with the new model coming in, prices for the Tata Nexon will also be updated. It is highly likely that the new model will have a starting price of a shade higher than Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level trim. Prices of the top-spec trim may go up to Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.