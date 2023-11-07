2023 Tata Nexon Gets THESE Features, While Maruti Suzuki Brezza Doesn’t

The sub-4m compact SUV space is one of the most heated segments in the Indian market. It accommodates nearly a dozen products, and thus, coming up as the largest segment in the Indian market. The fight for the top spot in this space remains a tough one between the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The Nexon has just received a crucial and much-needed mid-cycle update, while the Brezza was updated last year. Both the vehicles are decently loaded with equipment, but here we talk about features, which aren’t available on the Brezza.

6 Airbags As Standard

Yes, the 2023 Nexon facelift brings 6 airbags as standard to the equipment list. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, on the other hand, gets the option of 6 airbags in the top-spec trim. For the entry-level trims, the Brezza comes with only dual-front airbags.

10.25-inch Digital Instrument Cluster

The new-age automotive gadgetries is about large high-definition displays. Following the trend, the Nexon now gets a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster, unlike Brezza, which features an analogue instrument cluster with a small MID.

DCT Gearbox & Turbo-Petrol Engine

The Brezza uses a reliable and old-school 1.5L, 4-cylinder NA petrol motor that comes mated to either a 5-speed MT or 6-speed AT. The 2023 Tata Nexon, on the other hand, gets a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor that can be had with a 7-speed DCT. It puts more power and torque than the Brezza’s mill.

Larger 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment Unit

The new infotainment unit on the Nexon gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, which also comes with a superior JBL surround sound system. Talking of Brezza, it can behad a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, along with a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system.

Ventilated Seats & Air Purifier

Another highlight of the new Tata Nexon are its ventilated seats and an air purifier. Well the Brezza, it misses out on both of these features. Moreover, the Nexon comes with a rather futuristic design, while the Brezza takes a rather subtle approach for the exterior. Needless to say, both of them look elegant.