2023 Tata Nexon SUV To Get New 2-Spoke Steering Wheel: Check Design, Features Here

In the coming days, Tata Nexon will receive a major design overhaul, inside-out. In a set of recent images, the test mule of the upcoming Tata Nexon facelift’s test mule showcased its new two-spoke steering wheel. Well, this new steering wheel is now revealed in complete disguise. The two-spoke steering wheel looks premium with a piano-black finish for the hub with buttons around it. Also, this was first seen in the Tata Curvv Concept. Furthermore, there’s no Tata logo on the hub, and it is assumed to be hiding underneath the plastic cover and could be an illuminated one. The wheel gets a flat button, and also, the buttons on it could possibly be touch-enabled.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Features & Cabin

The Nexon facelift is reported to get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which is currently available in the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition, currently. The unit also gets wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay. While the steering wheel will, of course, be new, there will be a more premium instrument cluster on offer. Other features could include a new gear lever and high-res rear camera. The overall cabin and dashboard layout will remain unchanged.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Design

No doubt, the mid-cycle refresh will be exhaustive on the design front. The Nexon is likely to get a wide LED light Bar as DRLs. The headlamps cluster may move downwards on the bumper, which itself could be more sharply profiled this time. The side profile will remain unchanged for the most part, but the rear end will see a new set of tail lamps, along with a new bumper. The most interesting bit will be the hidden rear wiper, inspired by Range Rover models. Interestingly, the alloy wheels design seems to be inspired by those seen on the Tata Harrier EV.

2023 Tata Nexon: Specs

While the Nexon facelift is expected to retain its outgoing powertrain choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. However, the power output may be bumped up as the petrol motor may use direct injection this time. Moreover, a new DCT gearbox could be a part of the list.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Price & Launch Date

Well, with the new model coming in right ahead of the festive season, prices for the Tata Nexon will also be updated. It is highly likely that the new model will have a starting price of a shade higher than Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level trim. Prices of the top-spec trim may go up to Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.