2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India At Rs 67.90 Lakh: Here’s What’s New

Land Rover has an SUV portfolio comprising some of the most capable and exciting SUVs.The British marque has decided to refresh its SUV line-up, and the newest revision comes in the form of the 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport. The new 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport is launched at a starting price of Rs 67.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport - Specs

The Discovery Sport is available in Dynamic SE with two powertrain options - the 2.0 l petrol engine delivering a power of 249 PS and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0 l Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 204 PS and 430 Nm torque.

2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport - Interior

Available with up to seven seats, Discovery Sport’s versatile and spacious interior offers up to 24 possible seat configurations. The second row of seats slides and reclines with a 40:20:40 split, while a load area of up to 1,794 litres with the rear seats folded down. Every Discovery Sport now features a digital instrument cluster and steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles as standard, while the centre console boasts an elegant new floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. The cabin now features a new gear shifter surrounded by a natural shadow oak trim finisher and an elegant three-spoke multi-function steering wheel. Moreover, the Dynamic SE trim features DuoLeather interiors with up to two colour options.

2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport - Design

Dynamic models are more assertive and purposeful, with a contrast roof and exterior accents – including Discovery script, grille, lower body sills and lower bumpers – all featuring a distinctive Gloss Black finish. Gloss Black front claw detailing on the bumpers and wheel arches amplifies the purposeful stance, with the three-line signature of the front air intakes a clear Discovery design trademark. The alloy wheel design comes in the bold 48.26 cm (19) Diamond Turned finish. Varesine Blue is added to the curated exterior paint palette.