To mark the beginning of the Renaultution in India, the French carmaker is making strong additions to its existing product portfolio, with the introduction of the new 2024 range. The new range is equipped with more than 10 new class-leading features, between the three models. In order to cater diverse and growing customer needs and ensure a wider segment coverage, 5 new variants have been introduced of Renault Kiger, Kwid, and Triber.

2024 Renault Kwid

The new 2024 Kwid range enhances the design quotient with the introduction of three new dual-tone exterior body colours on Kwid Climber, making it a total of five and hence, most extensive dual-tone range offered in A-Segment. Enhancements in customer comfort include an 8-inch touchscreen Media NAV system on the RXL(O) variant, making it the most affordable hatchback with touchscreen mediaNAV in the industry. Further, to cater to a growing automatic buyer in the market, 2024 Kwid range introduces the RXL(O) Easy-R AMT variant positioning it as the most affordable automatic car available in the Indian market.

Further enhancing the safety, all variants now feature a rear seatbelt reminder. With more than 14 safety features as standard, Kwid comes with best-in-class safety. Additionally, the full range has been positioned to offer more value in terms of price & content on each variant making it more affordable and appealing to customers.

2024 Renault Triber

The new 2024 Triber range gets a boost in comfort with the addition of convenience enhancing features like a driver seat armrest and powerfolding ORVMs. On-board technological advancements include a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and wireless charger, catering to the modern driver's needs. Triber’s design quotient is further enhanced with the addition of a new Stealth Black body colour. Adding to the comfort across different variants, the RXT variant now comes with a rearview camera and a rear wiper.

The RXL variant takes it a step further with rear AC with dedicated AC control & vents for the 2nd and 3rd rows & LED cabin lamps added across all variants. Additionally, to keep the in-cabin air clean, a PM2.5 air filter is introduced. Further enhancing the safety, all variants now feature a rear seatbelt reminder. With more than 15 safety features as standard & has been awarded 4 star G-NCAP rating in adult protection.

2024 Renault Kiger

The new 2024 Kiger range gives more premium experience & enhanced comfort to customers. The new luxurious semi-leatherette seats and leatherette steering wheel offers a premium experience. Technological advancements include a welcome-goodbye sequence with auto fold outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM) and a bezel-less autodim inside rear-view mirror (IRVM). Sportiness of Kiger gets further enhanced with the red brake calliper on the TURBO engine. Catering to evolving demands, 2024 range comes with more equipped content like auto AC, powerfold ORVM introduced from RXT(O) variant, cruise control on RXZ ENERGY variant & LED cabin lamps on all variants. For added safety, all variants now feature a rear seatbelt reminder. With this Kiger maintains safety at its core with more than 15 safety features.

Further, the line up gets new RXL variant with Energy Manual & EASY-R AMT powertrains and the RXT(O) variant with the Turbo Manual & X-Tronic CVT powertrain, expanding our range to cater to a broader market segment. Overall, the Kiger 2024 range has been positioned to offer strong value with each variant to our customers.

To provide peace of mind to the car buyers, Renault India is offering 2 years standard warranty and 7 years extended warranty across its new 2024 range.