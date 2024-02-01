2024 Tata Curvv Coupe SUV Unveiled In India: Design, Specs, Features, Launch Date, Price

Tata Motors will be launching a host of new products this year. While the company’s key focus remains on electric vehicles, the Tata Curvv is certainly one of the most anticipated products in the mid-size SUV space. No doubt, Tata Motors is currently absent from the mid-size SUV pie that includes the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and more. The Harrier is a size larger, and in fact, it is comparatively an expensive offering in comparison to the Creta. Thus, Tata Curvv remains an important product for the brand. Anticipated to launch by the end of this year, Tata Curvv is finally unveiled in its production-spec form. It will be showcased at the Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2024, and here’s all about this Coupe SUV.

2024 Tata Curvv: Design & Dimensions

Tata Curvv will catch the attention of the Indian audience with its design. It looks scintillating. There’s nothing like it currently on sale in the Indian market. A mid-size coupe SUV for masses was not in existence until now, but the Curvv seems to be ready to make a bold statement. The design is just like the concept model showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. It now gets a Nexon-like front end. The sides are accentuated with flush-type door handles and from the rear facet, it is just ravishing. The 18-inch wheels boast diamond-cut finish and gel well with the overall design, which is every-bit flashy.

Talking of dimensions, the Curvv is 4,308 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,630 mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,560 mm long, making it a perfect to fit the gap between Nexon and Harrier.

2024 Tata Curvv: Interior & Features

Talking about Tata Curvv, the interior of the model showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo was kept hidden from the sharp eyes of journalists. But, we did manage to have a sneak peek on it, and the dashboard looked sporty with accents, and colour coordinated with the paint scheme. The coupe SUV will get two displays, one for the instrument cluster and another for the infotainment unit. The Curvv will be a spacious car, and it will come with a panoramic sunroof. The SUV is expected to get a Harman-tuned audio system, 360-parking camera, powered front seats and more. The SUV will also come with the ADAS suite, which was recently introduced on facelifted Harrier, Nexon, and Safari SUVs.

2024 Tata Curvv: Engine & Gearbox

The Curvv is revealed with a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 113 Bhp and 260 Nm of max torque. The motor is borrowed from the Nexon, and it will be offered with both automatic and manual gearbox choices. At a later stage, the company will reveal details about the new 1.2L turbo-petrol engine that will feature direction injection. The SUV will also be introduced with an electric powertrain sometime later.

2024 Tata Curvv: Expected Price & Launch Date

Tata Motors in all likelihood will launch the Curvv by the end of this year. It is likely to be introduced at a starting price of Rs 12.50 lakh for the diesel trim. On the other hand, petrol trims could start from Rs 11 lakh, onwards.