2024 Tata Punch Launched In New 'Avatar' With Added Features, More Affordable Sunroof Variant – Check Price & More

2024 Tata Punch Details: The new 2024 Tata Punch has been launched at a starting price of Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), featuring several new additions and a more affordable sunroof variant, giving it fresh appeal to attract more customers.

"India’s No.1 Selling SUV got its new vibe with the addition of new premium and first-in-segment features and offering more affordable sunroof option with new sunroof variants in adventure persona," Tata Motors said in a press release.

The updated Tata Punch model lineup includes ten broad variants: Pure, Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Adventure S, Adventure+ S, Accomplished+, Accomplished+ S, Creative+, and Creative+ S.

With this update, the Punch receives several new features, including the segment’s first 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear AC vents, a wireless charger, a USB Type-C charging port in the center console, and a front-row armrest.

While no other changes have been made to the micro SUV, features like auto climate control, power-folding wing mirrors, puddle lamps, a rear-seat center armrest, a cooled glovebox, LED DRLs, automatic headlamps with wipers, and projector headlamps have been carried over from the pre-facelift version.

It continues to offer the IRA pack, which includes IRA-connected car technology. The standard safety kit for the micro SUV includes dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, central locking, brake sway control, and ABS with EBD.

The 2024 Tata Punch retains the same powertrain as its pre-facelift model, featuring a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine produces 86bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT automatic gearbox.

"Punch is the highest-selling car in the country in FY25 and is the most sought-after SUV in the country today along with being the fastest SUV to reach the 4 lakhs milestone in Aug’24," the company said in a release.