Actor Ajay Devgn rides Honda Activa scooter without helmet, BUT there's a TWIST: Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn rides a Honda Active without a helmet, while spreading the message - ensure you wear a helmet while riding.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ajay Devgn was captured riding Honda Activa without the helmet
  • He clarified this was for a sequence of his upcoming movie - Bhola
  • Ajay Devgn promoted the use of helmet with his video

Actor Ajay Devgn rides Honda Activa scooter without helmet, BUT there's a TWIST: Watch Video

It is indeed a common sight to spot Bollywood actors in their uber-expensive set of wheels. However, these celebrities are rarely seen with mass-market vehicles. When they are snapped riding cars and motorcycles of the common man, they do amuse their fans. Recently, actor Ajay Devgn was captured riding a Honda Activa. The celeb missed out on a helmet, which certainly grabbed him a lot of attention. Yes, fans managed to recognise the factor, but he was seen asking viewers to wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. The video was uploaded on Instagram - watch it by scrolling down.

In the clip uploaded by the actor's production company, he can be seen riding the scooter and a flock of fans running behind him. Devgn promoting the use of helmets sounds contradicting to him riding the scooter without one. However, the actor was riding the scooter without the helmet for a sequence of his upcoming movie. The actor’s video also has a watermark, reading, “Ensure you wear a helmet while riding.”

Bollywood actors and actresses have been seen riding two-wheelers without helmets earlier as well. In fact, most scenes in Bollywood show celebs without helmets. While this encourages fans to follow the suit, it is the need of the script. Thus, fans should understand the difference between riding in a closed environment and on public roads. Two situations should not be compared with each other.

Also read - Bollywood actor Sonu Sood buys BMW 7-Series sedan worth Rs 1.73 Crore: Check PICS

Talking of Ajay Devgn’s garage, the actor owns a host of luxury cars. His garage includes a BMW Z4, BMW X7 M Sport, and a BMW 7-Series sedan. In fact, he was the first actor from Bollywood to bring home a Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV. The list also includes Maserati Quattroporte, Range Rover Vogue, and Audi A5 Sportback.

