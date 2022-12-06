Bollywood actor Sonu Sood buys BMW 7-Series sedan worth Rs 1.73 Crore: Check PICS

Fancy cars and actors are a combination that gets both Bollywood and auto enthusiasts crazy. Contributing to this craziness is Sonu Sood with his newest set of wheels - BMW 7-Series. The actor recently shared pictures of himself with his new possession on Instagram. The actor is often called a real-life hero as he helped many during the pandemic. He has a nice collection of cars, however, this one takes place as one of the most luxurious cars in his garage. Well, a quick check online confirmed that the car is registered to the Sood, and thus, confirming that it is the actor’s most recent purchase.

The Instagram post on the actor's profile read, "Are you ready to Drift, Rock, Eat and Repeat? Well then head over to Joytown at JLN stadium on the 10th and 11th of December for a one of a kind experience by BMW. Have a great time Delhi!" The post hints at the actor's arrival at the drift experience that BMW will be offering on 10 and 11 December at JLN stadium in Delhi.

The actor has bought the M Sport variant of the BMW 7-Series, which has an on-road price of Rs 1.73 crore. The variant is powered by a 3.0L twin-turbo inline-6 engine, capable of belting out a peak power output of 333 bhp against 450 Nm of max torque. The transmission here is an 8-speed automatic, which transmits these numbers to all wheels of the sedan. The BMW 7-Series M Sport comes fitted with features to the brim.

Also, the actor’s garage includes an Audi Q7, and Porsche Panamera, which is propelled by a 3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine. In addition to these uber-luxurious cars, the actor still has his first car - Maruti Suzuki Zen, and his father’s Bajaj Chetak scooter.