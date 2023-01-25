Actor, Influencer Sahil Khan Buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV Worth Over Rs 1.19 Crore; Check Pics

Actor, social media influencer, and businessman Sahil Khan has bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC luxury SUV worth over Rs 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). With this addition to his garage, the actor has joined other Indian celebrities who own the same car, like Vikrant Massey, Maniesh Paul, Manoj Bajpayee, Divyendu Sharma, and many others. It is to be noted beside the new SUV, Sahil Khan owns multiple other cars made by the German automaker, including models like Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d and others.

The pictures of Sahil Khan with his new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV were shared on Instagram. Based on the pictures, the actor has bought the Polar White colour of the SUV. However, the car is available in multiple other colour options like Cavansite Blue, Obsidian Black, Selenite Grey, Hyacinth Red, Mojave Silver, and others.

Due to its status as a luxury SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC has opulent interiors with Ambient lighting in 64 colours, seats covered in ARTICO man-made leather, Burmester surround sound, wireless charging, MBUX voice control, Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other features.

Similarly, Sahil Khan's SUV is loaded with a bunch of safety features which inlcudes a 360-degree parking camera, blind-spot monitoring, attention assist, and active brake assist, among others.

Sahil Khan's Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC is equipped with a 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine that produces 330 horsepower and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. The engine works with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. With this combination it takes the bulky SUV to a top speed is 238 km/h, and it can accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds.