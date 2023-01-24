Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara-X Portrays SUV's Tuning Potential in a Neat Rendering

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara received a warm response from Indian buyers when it went on sale in the country last year. After all, the 27.7 kmpl claimed mileage figure worked out against the audience with their “Kitna Deti Hai?” as their favourite question for a car. Also, modified examples of the Grand Vitara with fancy aftermarket alloy wheels have been ruling social media. This time around, we came across a rather extensively-modified Grand Vitara, which caught our attention for the good. Sadly, this example is digitally tuned by Bimble Designs, and it certainly looks charming from all angles.

The tuner has neatly tweaked the Grand Vitara with subtle changes, which do make it look distinctive. The changes include a new blacked-out grille, along with a new set-up for the headlamp assembly. Moreover, the ORVM caps and door handles are now blacked out. However, the most noticeable change on the sides is the large deep-dish alloy wheels. The artist has tweaked the rear too, with the inclusion of a black finish for the Grand Vitara moniker. The dual-tone paint job adds to the appeal.

Also, the company has recently announced a recall for the Grand Vitara for a total of 11,177 units of its mid-sized vehicle to fix a possible defect in the rear seat belt mounting brackets. The affected lot was manufactured between August 8, 2022, and November 15, 2022, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the auto major announced that it was recalling 17,362 units of models like Alto K10, Brezza and Baleno to inspect and replace faulty airbag controllers. The affected models -- Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara -- were manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.