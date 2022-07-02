NewsAuto
KARAN KUNDRRA

Actor Karan Kundrra buys new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV worth Rs 60.35 lakh

Indian actor, celebrity, and adventurous man Karan Kundrra has recently bought a brand new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV known for its capabilities to navigate through very tough terrains.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
  • Karan Kundrra is known for his part in Roadies
  • The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon he has bought has a sarge green color
  • Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is a very capable off-roader SUV

Famous Indian actor Karan Kundrra is known for his adventures in Roadies, has recently brought home a new rugged off-roader SUV in the form of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV worth Rs 60.35 lakh (ex-showroom).The new off-roader SUV suits his adventurous personality with its big bulky size and capabilities to navigate through tough terrain. The news was shared on social media by his official social media handle, based on the looks of it the new Rubicon has a Sarge Green Colour resembling what an army truck might look like.

Karan KundrrajeepJeep Wrangler RubiconBollywood

