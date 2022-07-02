Actor Karan Kundrra buys new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV worth Rs 60.35 lakh

Famous Indian actor Karan Kundrra is known for his adventures in Roadies, has recently brought home a new rugged off-roader SUV in the form of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV worth Rs 60.35 lakh (ex-showroom).The new off-roader SUV suits his adventurous personality with its big bulky size and capabilities to navigate through tough terrain. The news was shared on social media by his official social media handle, based on the looks of it the new Rubicon has a Sarge Green Colour resembling what an army truck might look like.