Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, asks commuters to avoid THESE roads

The auspicious occasion of Gurpurab will be celebrated after a two-year halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The devotees are gearing up to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Sikh community leader - Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Hence, to make Nagar Kirtan (procession) happen smoothly, the Delhi Traffic police has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid several routes for ease in commuting and prevent traffic jams. The procession (Nagar Kirtan) will start from Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Chandni Chowk, Delhi from 10 am onwards on November 7, 2022. Approximately 25,000-30,000 devotees are likely to participate in the procession.

From Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, the procession will proceed via the main Chandni Chowk road, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Chowk Qutab Roa, Avanti Bai chowk, Azad market, Roshanara Road, Ghanta Ghar, Shakti Nagar Chowk, and conclude at Gurudwara Nanak Pio Sahib (GT Karnal Road).

Delhi Traffic police took to Twitter to share the advisory. "Traffic Advisory In view of the Nagar Kirtan (procession) to be carried out on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Prakash Gurpurab, necessary traffic arrangements have been made. People are advised to plan their commute accordingly. #DelhiPoliceUpdates," read the tweet of Delhi Traffic police.

Traffic Advisory

November 6, 2022

Roads to avoid following during Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Nagar Kirtan procession on November 7, 2022:

the Delhi traffic police has put traffic restrictions on the following routes on November 7. These points include Main Chandni Chow road, HC Sen Marg, Church Mission Road, SPM Marg, Hare Ram marg, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Qutab Road, Azad market road, Rani Jhansi road, Roshanara Road, GT Karnal road and surrounding roads/stretches.

The Delhi traffic police has further put out instructions for general public that includes avoiding procession route, reach railway station and ISBT well in time, avail public transport, park only at designated places and report ay suspicious object/person immeiately.