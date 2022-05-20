Actor turned politician Sunny Deol has bought a Land Rover Defender 110, the five-door version of the SUV with a price tag of Rs 2.05 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the V8 5-litre variant he has chosen, as per the data sourced from mParivahan. As per the government website, the Land Rover Defender he has got is registered on 17-May-2022 under the name Ajay Singh Deol, which is the original name of Sunny Deol and is a Defender 5.0P model, which means 5.0-litre V8 petrol variant. The prices of the Land Rover Defender, otherwise starts at Rs 80 lakh in India, going upto Rs 1.20 crore for the regular variants.

Sunny Deol's white Land Rover Defender 110 is the 5-seater version of the SUV and it is also available with the option of a 3-door, 3-seater version called the Land Rover Defender 90. The new SUV is capable off-roader from the luxury car maker. The SUV comes with three engine options: two petrol engines and one diesel engine.

The Land Rover Defender was relaunched in an all-new model after exiting from the market years ago and is launched as a premium lifestyle luxury SUV that is a well-known vehicle for its off-road prowess while proper luxurious vehicle on the inside.

Also read: Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes-Maybach S680 worth Rs 3.2 crore

The Defender comes with two petrol engines: a 2.0-litre 300 PS turbo-petrol and a 3.0-litre 400 PS turbo-petrol. The Defender diesel, on the other hand, is only available with a 3.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 300 PS.

However, there's a top-spec V8 model as well powered by a 5.0-litre engine, with 525 PS and 625 Nm torque and can do 0-100 km/h in as little as 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 240 km/h. The same model has been bought by Sunny Deol.

Live TV

#mute