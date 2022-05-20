हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes-Maybach S680 worth Rs 3.2 crore ahead of Dhaakad release

The Mercedes-Maybach S680 is imported in India and is the most expensive Maybach model on sale in the country, powered by a AMG sourced 6.0-litre twin turbocharged petrol engine.

Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes-Maybach S680 worth Rs 3.2 crore ahead of Dhaakad release
Image for representation

Ahead of the release of her movie Dhaakad, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has bought a Mercedes-Maybach S680, becoming the first Indian to own this sedan. The Mercedes-Maybach S680 is the most expensive Maybach in India and the luxury saloon is worth Rs 3.20 crores (ex-showroom) in India. 

This is not the actor's first Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as he has been spotted driving a Mercedes-Benz S400 (previous-generation S-Class), which had an AMG kit to give it a sportier appearance. The Mercedes-Benz S400 was powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which made 334 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque. 

The Maybach S580 is assembled at Mercedes's Chakan plant and is powered by a AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin turbocharged petrol engine making 503 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque. This powerful engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission which powers all four wheels. 

As being a luxury saloon, it has a premium interior with a new vertical mounted touchscreen infotainment system which measures 12.8-inches in size and runs on the second-gen MBUX system. Drivers get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

There are also reclining rear seats with massaging functions, ambient lighting, noise cancellation, four-zone climate control, rear tray tables and a rear refrigerator with their own custom made solid metal flutes.

Some other cars owned by Shahid Kapoor are Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XKR-S, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Mercedes-Benz GLS and a Harley Davidson Fatboy. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautDhaakadMercedes-Maybach 680Bollywood
Next
Story

Jeep Meridian launched in India, cheaper than Toyota Fortuner by at least Rs 1.9 lakh

Must Watch

Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold At Women's World Boxing Championships