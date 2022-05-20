Ahead of the release of her movie Dhaakad, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has bought a Mercedes-Maybach S680, becoming the first Indian to own this sedan. The Mercedes-Maybach S680 is the most expensive Maybach in India and the luxury saloon is worth Rs 3.20 crores (ex-showroom) in India.

This is not the actor's first Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as he has been spotted driving a Mercedes-Benz S400 (previous-generation S-Class), which had an AMG kit to give it a sportier appearance. The Mercedes-Benz S400 was powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which made 334 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque.

The Maybach S580 is assembled at Mercedes's Chakan plant and is powered by a AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin turbocharged petrol engine making 503 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque. This powerful engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission which powers all four wheels.

As being a luxury saloon, it has a premium interior with a new vertical mounted touchscreen infotainment system which measures 12.8-inches in size and runs on the second-gen MBUX system. Drivers get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

There are also reclining rear seats with massaging functions, ambient lighting, noise cancellation, four-zone climate control, rear tray tables and a rear refrigerator with their own custom made solid metal flutes.

Some other cars owned by Shahid Kapoor are Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XKR-S, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Mercedes-Benz GLS and a Harley Davidson Fatboy.