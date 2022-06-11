हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Auto

Actress Waheeda Rehman buys BMW 5-Series facelift worth Rs 65 lakh

Actress Waheed Rehman - a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, is now a proud owner of the BMW 5-Series luxury saloon, which also happens to be one of the most sought-after offerings in its class.

Actress Waheeda Rehman buys BMW 5-Series facelift worth Rs 65 lakh
Image source: Instagram

The BMW 5-Series is a favourite among Bollywood. An example of the luxury saloon has now found a home in the garage of veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. The actress has bought the BMW 5-Series in an alluring Bluestone metallic paint scheme with the M Sport treatment. Also, Waheeda Rehman’s BMW 5-Series was delivered to her by a dealership in Mumbai, and the images of the same were shared on social media. The BMW 5-Series remains one of the top-selling models of the company internationally. It offers a near-perfect balance of performance, agility, and comfort.

The actress Waheeda Rehman has chosen to settle down with the 530i M Sport variant of the saloon, which is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The power plant generates a peak power output of 248 bhp and 350 Nm. However, the sedan can also be bought with a 2.0L oil burner that is capable of generating 188 bhp against 400 Nm. Both of these engine options are offered with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as a standard affair across the range.

Talking of prices, the BMW 5-Series starts from Rs 64.50 lakh and tops out at Rs 74.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, an eighth-gen Honda Accord belongs to Waheeda Rehman, which will now share the garage with the new BMW 5-Series.

Also read - Indian Cricketer Mohammad Shami buys new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 worth Rs 3.31 lakh

Currently sold in the facelifted avatar, the BMW 5-Series is a loaded offering, sold with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Furthermore, it gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, four-zone climate control, 360-degree parking camera, and leatherette upholstery.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AutoWaheeda RehmanBMW 5-SeriesBMW
Next
Story

Upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift spotted ahead of launch in Titan Grey paint scheme

Must Watch

PT4M35S

CM Kejriwal's rally in Himachal Pradesh