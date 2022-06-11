Actress Waheeda Rehman buys BMW 5-Series facelift worth Rs 65 lakh

The BMW 5-Series is a favourite among Bollywood. An example of the luxury saloon has now found a home in the garage of veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. The actress has bought the BMW 5-Series in an alluring Bluestone metallic paint scheme with the M Sport treatment. Also, Waheeda Rehman’s BMW 5-Series was delivered to her by a dealership in Mumbai, and the images of the same were shared on social media. The BMW 5-Series remains one of the top-selling models of the company internationally. It offers a near-perfect balance of performance, agility, and comfort.

The actress Waheeda Rehman has chosen to settle down with the 530i M Sport variant of the saloon, which is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The power plant generates a peak power output of 248 bhp and 350 Nm. However, the sedan can also be bought with a 2.0L oil burner that is capable of generating 188 bhp against 400 Nm. Both of these engine options are offered with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as a standard affair across the range.

Talking of prices, the BMW 5-Series starts from Rs 64.50 lakh and tops out at Rs 74.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, an eighth-gen Honda Accord belongs to Waheeda Rehman, which will now share the garage with the new BMW 5-Series.

Also read - Indian Cricketer Mohammad Shami buys new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 worth Rs 3.31 lakh

Currently sold in the facelifted avatar, the BMW 5-Series is a loaded offering, sold with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Furthermore, it gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, four-zone climate control, 360-degree parking camera, and leatherette upholstery.