‘Always wear seatbelt…’ Delhi Police starts road safety awareness campaign on social media

The car accident of Tata Group's former chairman Cyrus Mistry has brought everyone's attention to road safety. Particularly, the importance of seatbelts while driving, both for passengers and drivers, has caught everyone's attention, and Delhi Police is no different. The police department has taken note of the incident and has started a campaign to spread awareness among citizens about the importance of wearing seatbelts through social media platforms. The Delhi Police department has shared multiple pictures on its official Twitter handle to achieve the goal. Some of these posts are also a warning of a fine if found not wearing a seatbelt.

One of the posts shared by Delhi Police on Twitter said, "Stay fine! Always wear a seatbelt, whether you are in the front or back." Meanwhile, the text in the picture read "You will be fined," with a picture of a seatbelt overlapping the text. The method of the police department follows their pattern of using innovative ways to spread awareness about road safety.

Stay fine!



Always #WearSeatBelt, whether you are in the front or back.

Meanwhile, one other post by the Delhi Police department on Twitter was used to spread awareness in the form of a multiple choice question. The picture with the question read, "How important is it for rear passengers to wear a seatbelt?" With the options being "A: Important, B: Very Important, C: Unavoidable, D: All of the above". While the caption on the post said, "Buckle up, no matter where you sit!"

The post also had a picture in it showing a tweet of a business tycoon Anand Mahindra as a "quick hint" to answer the question. Anand Mahindra's tweet in the picture said, "I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families."