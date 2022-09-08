Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition SUV launched in India with new features, colour and more

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India is commemorating ‘One Year’ of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV in India with the introduction of the First Anniversary Edition. Within a year of its introduction, the Taigun has quickly risen the ranks to be the most awarded SUVW of 2021 - 2022. Through the journey, the Taigun received an overwhelming response with over 40,000 customer orders. Despite the ongoing supply-side challenges, the Brand has successfully delivered over 22,000 Volkswagen Taigun from these customer orders.

To commemorate its one year in India, Volkswagen is introducing a celebratory First Anniversary Edition. The Bold, Dynamic and German-engineered Taigun special edition is offered on the Dynamic Line, Topline variant available on the 1.0 TSI MT & AT. It adorns a sportier look by flaunting it’s “1st” anniversary badging across the exterior and interior of the Taigun. In addition, the Taigun First Anniversary Edition comprises of 11 specially developed elements including high lux fog lamps, body-colored door garnish, black Cpillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors along with aluminum pedals.

Celebrating the milestone, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Taigun has had an extremely fulfilling journey in India as well as reaching the global stage by being the Top 3 finalists at the World Car of the Year. We have been extremely overwhelmed with the feedback, appreciation and acceptance the SUVW has received from our customers. The carline truly embodies the core DNA of the Volkswagen brand with a superior build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience. With the introduction of this celebratory First Anniversary Edition offering, we would like to thank our valued customers who have been instrumental in making Taigun one of the most admired SUVW in India and resonated the #HustleModeOn personality of the Taigun.”

The First Anniversary Taigun Edition is available in a vibrant new colour ‘Rising Blue’ along with Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. The Taigun comes with a full range of 40+ safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), up to 6 airbags, multi-collision brakes, reverse camera, ISOFIX, tyre pressure deflation warning system. In addition, it is equipped with 3 adjustable headrests at the rear along with 3-point seat belts that keep the occupants secure.

Powered by the globally acclaimed TSI technology, the Volkswagen Taigun is available in two engine options - 1.0L TSI engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission option that delivers peak power of 115PS (85 kW) ranging from 5000 to 5500 rpm and peak torque of 178 Nm@1750-4500 rpm. Whereas the 1.5L TSI EVO engine is equipped with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG transmission option, delivering peak power of 150PS (110 kW) from 5000 to 6000 rpm range and peak torque of 250Nm@1600-3500 rpm. The 1.5L TSI EVO engine also comes equip