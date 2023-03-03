Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Tunnel Built Under Highway In A Weekend; Netizens Say 'Rarely Possible in India'

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user and often expresses his view on things he finds worthy. The expression of his thoughts often utilizes content shared on social media. The content can be related to anything that fascinates or appeals to the enthusiasm of the industrialist. The businessman has recently shown great interest in the highways and their construction. Using his Twitter handle, Anand Mahindra shared an old video of a tunnel built under a Dutch highway. Interestingly, the tunnel was built in just one weekend.

Anand Mahindra shared the video with the caption saying, "The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labour-saving but about time-saving. That’s also critical in emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all."

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Imagined As An Electric SUV Gives Genuine EV Vibe, Check Pics

The now-viral video shared on Anand Mahindra's Twitter account shows the whole construction process of building a tunnel under a highway. The video starts by showing a functional highway on which the construction starts by digging a pit in the middle of a highway. The fast-forwarded video further showcases the construction process that takes place over the course of a few days. By the end of the video, the highway becomes usable for one of the lanes. It further shows the fully functional highway with a tunnel under it.

The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all. pic.twitter.com/SoU3NEsgpE March 3, 2023

The video shared by Anand Mahindra has amassed more than 693 thousand views and has sparked a chain of reactions from social media users. One of the social media users commented on the post, saying it's "rarely possible in India." While another user said," We do it over years and, in the process, make everyone involved rich! We have also developed."

Recently, Anand Mahindra also shared a video showing a drone view of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with a Vande Bharat Express passing underneath. Before that, the industrialist also shared pictures of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, appreciating the newly constructed India's longest expressway.