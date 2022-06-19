Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, never fails to impress via his Twitter account. The business tycoon’s Twitter wall is filled with interesting tweets and shares. Recently, he shared a video of a Bajaj Chetak scooter modified with a slew of lights, beads, and all sorts of flashy decorative add-ons. Moreover, the Chetak sported speakers, and the lights could catch up with the beats of the music being played on the scooter. On the whole, the scooter looked too flashy to catch the attention of the man himself. Mahindra shared the video on Twitter with a caption reading, “Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be.” At the end of the tweet, he also used #OnlyInIndia at the end of the post.

Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be… #OnlyInIndia pic.twitter.com/hAmmfye0Fo June 17, 2022

Talking of this modified Bajaj Chetak scooter, it was spotted somewhere on a petrol pump in India, with the ‘Chup Gaye Sare Nazare’ song being played on full blast. The scooter also had a digital watch, along with a mobile phone mounted on the handlebar. This Bajaj Chetak isn’t the new-age electrified model. It is the old ICE version instead.

Currently, the Bajaj Chetak is on sale as an electric vehicle. It offers a claimed range of 90 km, whereas the battery of the electric scooter can be charged in 60 mins via a fast charger. Talking of warranty, the Bajaj Chetak is available with a 7 years/70,000 km warranty, whichever comes earlier. Also, Bajaj is offering a 3 years/50,000 km (whichever comes earlier) warranty on the battery.

The scooter comes with three driving modes. The motor has a rated output of 4 kW, while the final torque output is rated at 16.2 Nm. It is currently on sale at a price tag of Rs 1.48 lakh.