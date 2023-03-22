Assam Man Buys Rs 90,000 Honda Scooter With Bag Full Of Coins, Video Goes Viral: Watch

Indian consumers always find a different way of doing very usual daily things. Recently, there have been multiple incidents of consumers buying vehicles by paying the price in coins. At times, the price of a vehicle can even be in the range of lakhs of rupees. Adding to the list of such stories is a man from Assam, Md, Saidul Haque. The resident of the Sipajhar area in Darrang District bought a brand new two-wheeler by paying the price with a sack of coins he had collected over the years, as reported by ANI.

In a video shared on Twitter, Haque can be seen walking into a two-wheeler showroom with a sack full of coins. In the video, the man can be seen carrying a sack, which, upon entry, is revealed to have coins in it. The man can be seen signing the papers of the vehicle. Later on, a few people sit on the ground and start counting the coins with multiple stacks spread on the ground.

In a statement, Md Saidul Hoque said, "I run a small shop in Boragaon area and it was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins 5-6 years ago. Finally, I have fulfilled my dream. I am really happy now."

#WATCH | Assam: Md Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Sipajhar area in Darrang district purchased a scooter with a sack full of coins he saved. pic.twitter.com/ePU69SHYZO March 22, 2023

Commenting on the same, the owner of the showroom said, "When my executive told me that a customer has come to our showroom to buy a scooter with coins worth around Rs 90,000, I was delighted because I had seen such news on TV. I wish him that he would buy a four-wheeler in future."

After a while, netizens started reacting to the post. Many congratulated Saidul on his achievement and appreciated his patience. One of the social media users said, "In a world where majority buy luxurious goods on personal loan, here is a person who did hard work and saved for years to fulfill his dream....my salute to also the accountant/ salesman in the showroom who was given task to count these coins." While another user said, "Wow! What a beautiful story." On a similar note a netizen said, "Congrats Saidul, Enjoy the ride.Really a unique way, its your hard earned Coin."