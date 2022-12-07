Audi India announces price hike of 1.7 percent across model lineup from January 2023

Luxury automaker Audi announced on Wednesday that starting on January 1, 2023, it would raise prices for its entire model line by up to 1.7 percent. The business claimed that the price rise is the result of rising input and operating costs. Audi increased the price of its vehicles, quoting similar reasons in September 2022. It is to be noted that the auto industry has been suffering from the same problem for quite a while now and continues to have the same issue moving into 2023.

"The primary objective of the company's business strategy focuses on a model that begets profitability and sustainability. The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement. He added, "The new price for our models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of our brand, ensuring sustainable growth for Audi India."

The new price range for the company models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of the brand, ensuring sustainable growth of both the automaker and its dealer partners, he added.

Audi India's current line-up includes the petrol-powered A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, and RSQ8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-Tron brand comprises the e-Tron 50, e-Tron 55, e-Tron Sportback 55, e-Tron GT, and RS e-Tron GT.

Mainstream passenger vehicle brands Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors have also announced plans to increase prices with effect from next month. The automakers quoted similar reasons for the price hike. It is to be noted that the two-wheeler industry is also following the trend and increasing the price of vehicles. Recently, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Motocorp also announced a price hike for their vehicles.

With inputs from PTI