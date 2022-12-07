Hyundai Creta SUV awarded 5-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Two of Hyundai’s latest models were recently assessed by the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP). The Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Stargazer were the first of Hyundai’s SUV and MPV models to be tested by ASEAN NCAP. They were also the first of models under the Hyundai brand that underwent the new ASEAN NCAP 2021-2025 assessment protocol. All of the five previous ­­Hyundai models assessed under the earlier protocols were either hatchback or sedan. The Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Stargazer performed remarkably well in the new ASEAN NCAP assessment protocol.

The Hyundai Creta successfully obtained 5-Star ASEAN NCAP rating with an overall score of 75.78 points whilst the Hyundai Stargazer received 4-Star rating with a total score of 66.48 points.

The 5-seater Hyundai Creta had an impressive performance with an accumulated score of 75.78 points. The total score was made up from the AOP category with 34.72 points, the COP with 15.56 points, the SA category has 14.08 points and 11.42 points from the MS category. The total score has awarded the SUV with 5-Star ASEAN NCAP rating.

Hyundai Creta

According to Hyundai Creta’s accumulated score (75.78 points), the SUV achieved 34.72 points for the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, 15.56 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP), 14.08 points for Safety Assist (SA) and 11.42 points for Motorcyclist Safety (MS) category. The Creta is fitted with 2 airbags as standard across its variants but it also offers variants with standard 6 airbags in majority of its markets in the South East Asia region.

The 5-seater SUV is equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Seatbelt Reminder System (SBR) for frontal occupants, ISOFIX installation for child seats and Pedestrian Protection technology as standard in all its variants.

Other safety assist technologies available in the SUV are Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) City, AEB Inter-Urban, AEB Pedestrian, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Auto High Beam (AHB) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) for both sides of the vehicles which are equipped either as standard or optional fitment. Most importantly, the model also offers Child Presence Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) for Motorcycle as optional fitment.

The current ASEAN NCAP 2021-2025 assessment protocol covers four assessment domains with AOP covers 40.00 points of the overall score, and COP, SA and MS make up 20.00 points each of the overall score.