Audi Q5 special edition SUV launched in India, prices start at Rs 67.05 lakh

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition gets new changes including a new black styling package with mirror housing and Audi logos in black, roof rails in black and the 5 spoke V style graphite gray diamond cut alloy wheels. The Audi Q5 is priced starting at Rs 60.50 lakh for the Audi Q5 Premium Plus variant. The Audi Q5 Technology is priced at Rs 66,21,000, while the newly launched Audi Q5 Special Edition is priced at Rs 67,05,000 (all prices, Ex showroom).

In addition, an Audi Genuine Accessories kit is also offered at a special price for the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition comes in two exclusive exterior colors: District Green and Ibis White.

Commenting on the new introduction, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q5 is a volume seller and we are happy to introduce a special edition for our customers. The Audi Q5 special edition will be available in limited units and is being offered in two new shades in addition to a host of styling enhancements. With quattro all-wheel drive and a feature-rich package, the Audi Q5 will continue to stand-out in the segment.”

Key highlights of the Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 Special Edition will get the same 2.0L 45 TFSI engine that powers the Audi Q5 to churn out 249 hp of power and 370Nm torque. The car accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 237km/h

The Audi Q5 SUV offers adaptive suspension with damping control, Audi Drive Select that enables the driver to choose between six modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road and also the quattro four-wheel-drive system tha enables optimal grip in challenging terrains.

Design wise, the Audi Q5 Special Edition gets Singleframe grille with vertical struts, LED headlights which are high in illumination and low in energy consumption, Panoramic glass sunroof, Comfort key for keyless entry and Sensor-controlled boot lid operation among other features.

Inside, the SUV gets plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery, 8 airbags which include side airbags in the rear to provide additional protection for occupants in the rear, Park assist with parking aid plus, Powered front seats with driver memory, Audi phone box with wireless charging, 3-zone air-conditioning and Ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours soothes senses.