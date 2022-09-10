NewsAuto
Audi Q7 Limited Edition SUV launched in India priced at Rs 88.08 lakh, details here

Audi Q7 Limited Edition comes with multiple cosmetics upgrades based on the Technology Trim, including an exclusive paint scheme without any mechanical changes priced at Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Sep 10, 2022
  • Audi Q7 Limited Edition gets Barrique Brown paint scheme
  • Audi Q7 Limited Edition is powered by a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine
  • The Limited Edition SUV comes loaded with features

Audi has launched the Audi Q7 Limited Edition in India with a price tag of Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom), considering the festive season. This new limited edition model will be an exclusive one, and only 50 units of this SUV will be sold in India. It is to be noted that this new edition comes with multiple cosmetic updates to attract consumers. However, mechanically the SUV remains the same as the regular model. Furthermore, the Audi Q7 Limited Edition is based on the Technology Trim of the SUV and retains all its characteristics to the core with upgrades.

Starting with its appearance, it has got the same bold stance as the Audi Q7, complemented by the unique Barrique Brown paint scheme. It also gets a slightly changed grill design while carrying forward the octagonal outline. However, there is a new sill trim complementing the massive size and power pose of the SUV. It also gets a panoramic sunroof to add to the SUV's appeal. Furthermore, it has got 19-inch 5-spoke star-style alloy wheels to carry the big SUV.

Similar upgrades have been added to the interiors of the Audi Q7 Limited Edition. It gets a digital instrument cluster with configuration options. Two sizable touchscreens are located in the centre console. The touchscreen infotainment system is located above, and the climate control unit is located below. The ambient lighting comes in 30 different tones. Audi provides the Q7 in a seven-seater layout that includes electrically foldable third-row seats.

The B&O Premium 3D sound system with a subwoofer and an amplifier is one of the additional options available. There includes leather upholstery, a kick-to-open electric tailgate, four-zone climate control, powered front seats with driver-side memory, and second-row seats with adjustable fore and aft position and recline. There is also cruise control with a speed limiter. Eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and lane departure warning are further features offered by Audi.

The 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine powering the Audi Q7 Limited edition cranks out 340 horsepower at its maximum and 500 Nm at its maximum torque. The SUV has a top speed of 250 kmph and can reach 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. A 48-volt hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel drive are also added to the engine.

