Bollywood director Rohit Shetty buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class worth Rs 2.55 Crore - Watch here

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is a famous vehicle among enthusiasts and the rich of the country. In fact, this crowd-puller is highly adored by movie actors, actresses, and even directors. While a couple of Mercedes-Benz G-Class examples are already out on duty in Bollywood, the recent addition is seen in the garage of director Rohit Shetty. Famous for casting and blowing cars in his movies, the director has acquired a brand new Mercedes-AMG G 63 recently, in a shade of white. The video of the same was uploaded on YouTube by Cars For You. The video clip shows the car in its full glory, as the man himself poses with his SUV.

Also, multiple other celebrities are owners of Mercedes-Benz G-Class, like Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Shergill, Sara Ali Khan, and others. The affection of celebrities towards the car can be understood as it carries the legacy of the German automaker with its looks. Furthermore, it gets an opulent interior loaded with features like a 12.3-inch screen which is both an infotainment system and an instrument cluster.

Talking of the Mercedes-AMG G63, it is the boxiest car in the German brand’s stable. While it does look like a brick even in its second-gen iteration, it looks much like a box. However, Mercedes claims that it is the most aerodynamic iteration of the G-Class.

The new Mercedes-AMG G63 used a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol motor to get going, and the powerhouse puts out a peak power output of 585 Bbp and earth-shattering 850 Nm of peak torque. All of this helps the AMG G 63 do a 0-100 kmph spring in a shade over 3 seconds. The top speed for this behemoth of a vehicle is over 200 kmph with an electronic limiter.