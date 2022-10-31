Auto Expo 2023: Mahindra, TVS, Bajaj & more planning to skip the show, here's WHY?

The biannual automotive fair - Auto Expo, was supposed to happen in 2022, but all thanks to the pandemic, it will now be happening in the coming year. The excitement for this gathering is high, but there’s a catch. The event will now be happening after a gap of 3 years, however, it seems like there won’t be a lot of automakers marking their presence at the 2023 Auto Expo. That being said, it comes as sad news for those planning to make a visit to the expo. It has been reported that a host of automakers are planning to skip the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

Also read - Auto Expo to be held next year from Jan 13-18 in India

Talking of confirmed names, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, Lexus, Kia, BYD, and MG have confirmed to participate in the expo. That said, a host of carmakers will be missing out on the event, including Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Citroen, Honda, Nissan, Volvo, and Renault.

In fact, various two-wheeler manufacturers will skip the 2023 Auto Expo. The list is rather long, and it includes Hero MotoCorp, TVS, KTM, Bajaj Auto, and even Royal Enfield. The primary reason for OEMs to skip the event is the ROI. Manufacturers have earlier reported that high stall setups are keeping them away from the fair. Talking of the 2023 Auto Expo, it is likely to happen at India Expo Mart in Noida, on 13-18 January next year. Earlier, the event used to be scheduled in February but is preponed this time.

Also read - Digitally-imagined Tata Safari Storme looks a perfect Mahindra Scorpio Classic rival: Check PICS here

The 2023 Auto Expo will serve as an unveiling ground for a slew of vehicles. The largest carmaker in the country - Maruti Suzuki, two new vehicles are expected to shed the veil during the Auto Expo 2023, namely Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross. Hyundai is likely to showcase the Creta facelift and the new-gen Verna during the show. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 could also share the stage with the aforementioned vehicles. Besides, the Tata Harrier facelift, Tata Safari facelift, Kia Seltos facelift, and Toyota Innova Hycross could also make their debut at the 2023 Auto Expo.