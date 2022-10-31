Digitally-imagined Tata Safari Storme looks a perfect Mahindra Scorpio Classic rival: Check PICS here

Most millennials have looked towards the OG Tata Safari with gloomy eyes and a dream to buy one. However, the ladder-frame architectured Safari is nowhere to be seen now. What is on sale as the Tata Safari is a 3-row version of the Tata Harrier with a longer rear overhang, instead. The Tata Safari’s direct rival - Mahindra Scorpio, on the other hand, is still on sale as an old-school SUV with the Classic badge. Of course, it is keeping the patrons of the original Scorpio silhouette happy. What if Tata Motors plans to do a similar exercise with the Safari Strome? Well, it will make for a direct rival to the Mahindra Scorpio Classic. And, Bimble Designs has tried to digitally incarnate the Tata Safari Storme Classic Edition. Notably, it looks impressive.

The Tata Safari in its earlier avatar as Dicor and Storme enjoyed a cult status in the market with its appealing silhouette that boasted a strong road presence. Its proven ladder-frame setup was a much-appreciated substance too. Thankfully, the designer has retained the same in digital rendering. The Tata Safari Storme’s body shell remains largely unchanged here. However, there are certain changes. The headlamps feature dual-element LED DRLs, along with a smoked treatment.

The grille is finished in a shade of black and neatly merges with headlamps. The bumper is reprofiled to house a fresh design for the fog lamps and scuff plates. The air dam is a revised affair too. All of these changes, help the Tata Storme Classic Edition don a more modernised appeal.

Alterations around the sides include new alloy wheels, as opposed to the 16-inch mags seen on the Safari Storme earlier. This time around, the alloy wheel design is borrowed from the ongoing Safari. Besides, a black cladding runs across the length of the SUV. The rear fascia remains unchanged, sadly. A new glow pattern for the tail lamps could’ve accentuated the appeal.

Now talking of feasibility, we believe that Tata Motors should certainly consider bringing back the ladder-frame Safari with the stance that the Indian audience has seen ageing. No doubt, it aged like a fine wine. With some weight reduction and a new powertrain that has enough to propel this SUV, it could be a chartbuster because the affinity for SUVs in the Indian market is really high.