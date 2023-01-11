Auto Expo 2023: MG Hector Facelift launched in India priced at Rs 14.72 lakh

MG Hector facelift SUV has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14.72 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 22.42 lakh (ex-showroom) with 5 and 6-seater configurations in India. The 2023 Hector facelift, which now receives a mid-cycle makeover with new front- and rear-end designs, a reworked interior theme, and a longer feature list, has been unveiled by MG Motor India. The SUV will also continue to compete against its current group of rivals, which includes the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens, and others. In addition, the Hector facelift now features new tail lamps and a front radiator grille that is bigger than ever. The largest 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system in India, however, is still the main attraction.

Additionally, the Next Gen MG Hector's Smart Auto Turn Indicators provide a hassle-free and secure driving experience. The corresponding indicator light turns on or off automatically based on the steering angle. When the motorist is making a U-turn or pulling out of a parking spot and fails to put on the indicator, this automated indication will be helpful.

The new SUV boasts a brand-new user interface and the largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait entertainment system in India. Another example of technological innovation is the industry-first Digital Bluetooth Key and Key Sharing feature. The Digital Key can be used to lock, unlock, start, and operate the car in case of an emergency or key loss. The automobile can be unlocked remotely using the Remote Lock / Unlock option. One can share an additional key with up to two persons using the key-sharing feature.

MG Hector facelift variants price list

Six airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all-wheel disc brakes, 3-point seat belts for all seats, an electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors are just a few of the additional important safety features found on the new MG Hector facelift.