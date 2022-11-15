Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition launched in India priced at Rs 89,254

Bajaj Auto has launched the all-new Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition in India with a starting price of Rs 89,254 (ex-showroom) for the single-seat version and goes up to Rs 91,642 (ex-showroom) for the split-seat version. The new bike comes with cosmetic updates and two colour schemes complemented by body graphics. The colour options available in the person are Blue and Red. The new graphics of the motorcycle highlight the design of various parts like the fuel tank, tail section, headlamp cowl, belly pan, and alloy wheels.

Mechanically the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre version has no alterations. The motorcycle gets the same fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 124.4 cc, producing 11.64 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of maximum torque revving at 6,500 rpm. The engine works with a 5-speed gearbox.

Getting to the hardware, the bike gets front telescopic front frocks and dual shock absorbers at the rear end. For the braking duties, the bike gas got 240 mm front disc brakes and a drum unit at the rear.

The new bike carries forward the Pulsar DNA with a single-pod headlamp and muscular fuel tank with bolted shrouds. Moreover, the bike is one of the most tried and tested options in the Indian market.

It is to be noted that the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition will be sold alongside the Pulsar 125 Neon Edition that was launched earlier this year. Moreover, being an entry-level motorcycle, the bike will face severe competition from rivals like Honda SP125 and Hero Glamour 125. Meanwhile, the Indian automaker is setting up the stage for the Pulsar N150 next. However, the launch date of the bike is not confirmed, but it is expected to launch in the next couple of weeks.