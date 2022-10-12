Bengaluru traffic lights to display red heart symbols; Here's what it means?

Bengaluru traffic police have joined hands with Manipal Hospital to increase awareness about heart issues in the city. The city's traffic police is now using traffic lights on roads to display heart symbols to encourage the city to turn into a 'heart smart city.' It is to be noted that the heart symbols appearing on traffic lights in Karnataka's Bengaluru city got commuters by surprise and also became a buzz on social media. However, the authorities later clarified the true purpose of the light that it has to do with cardiac emergencies and increasing awareness among the citizens.

In a statement, Jt CP Traffic R Gowda said, "Joined hands with Manipal hospitals to create awareness about heart health issues using traffic signals. Banners & pamphlets are to be used as well. 20 junctions selected to display hearts between 15-25th."

Bengaluru | City to display heart symbol in traffic lights



— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

The Bengaluru Traffic Police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have set up heart-shaped traffic lights with Manipal Hospital to provide quick access to first aid and emergency medical help to people in case of cardiac arrest. Based on the information, 20 junctions of the city have been modified as a part of the campaign being carried out on World Heart Day.

Apart from the heart-shaped signals, the campaign also includes other initiatives as well to spread awareness. For instance, audio messages are being used to spread the information, and QR codes are used to get emergency services instead of numbers to dial for it. When scanned, the QR codes will instantly connect a patient to an ambulance service and an emergency number. Notably, the action is being made to offer assistance amid a crisis.

World Heart Day is observed to raise awareness about the value of maintaining heart health because the heart is one of the most vital organs for both removing waste products and supplying oxygen and nutrients to the body's cells. Use Heart For Every Beat was this year's World Heart Day slogan.