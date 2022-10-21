Bengaluru traffic policeman fined for wearing wrong helmet, netizens say 'PR stunt'

The Indian government is promoting road safety using all its resources and the state police departments are all on board with it. The police departments of multiple states have taken measures to increase awareness among people and ensure implementation. While doing so, police personnel of Bengaluru's RT Nagar fined another policeman for wearing a half-helmet while riding a gearless scooter. Later on, the RT Nagar Traffic BTP shared the image of both cops while the one in uniform challaned the other on scooter.

The RT Nagar Traffic BTP shared the post with the caption, "Good evening. Health helmet case booked against police." On Monday, the RT Nagar police posted the picture online. It received multiple comments and around 1,000 likes. Others believed it was a staged picture op, while some internet users complimented the police for not sparing anyone who disobeyed the traffic laws.

Also read: Actor Kartik Aaryan's Rs 3.73 crore McLaren GT finds a new admirer, his pet dog Katori: WATCH Video

One of the users commented on the post saying, "It's just a PR stunt. Why book him just for half helmet? Clearly violating other rules like defective number plate, side mirror missing, driving with earphones." One other user's social media user said, "Staged. Why is he smiling and posing for camera. Who does that?" While another person said, "He looks so happy. What a great photo opportunity. Now how about doing actual traffic management which is supposed to be your core responsibility."

Good evening sir

half helmet case booked against police

Tq pic.twitter.com/Xsx5UA40OY October 17, 2022

There are many such videos on the internet that show the interaction between traffic police and offenders not wearing a helmet. One such humorous video that made the same claim earlier this month went viral online. A police officer's unusual approach to a man riding a bike without a helmet was captured in the video.

The image displayed a police officer approaching a man who was ostensibly riding a bike without a helmet. The policeman placed the rider's helmet on and began reciting mantras while explaining the driving laws (hymns).