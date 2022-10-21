Actor Kartik Aaryan's Rs 3.73 crore McLaren GT finds a new admirer, his pet dog Katori: WATCH Video

Actor Kartik Aaryan owns multiple luxury cars, among those cars is the McLaren GT supercar. The most unique car in his collection was gifted to buy by the T-Series owner and producer Bhushan Kumar. This car was a gift for the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The photos of the actor with his car went viral. Now, Kartik Aaryan's video with his McLaren GT is going viral again. However, this time someone else is the star in this photo. The picture shows his pet dog sitting on the roof of the car.

The small video shared as a reel on Instagram by the actor himself shows his pet dog sitting on the roof of his car. It is to be noted that his pet's name is Katori and is probably a poodle. The video was shared with the caption, "Spoilt Kid Katori Aaryan Ye mujhe kaam pe jaane nahi degi" which means, "She won't let me go to work." By work Kartik Aaryan probably referring to one of his upcoming projects which is Shehzada or Satyaprem Ki Kath.

The McLaren GT, which was given to Kartik Aaryan, is the British automaker's entry-level supercar. This supercar has an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.73 crore. Like any sports car or supercar, McLaren offers a wide selection of customization choices, which will raise the cost of the vehicle as a whole. A pre-configured add-on kit for the GT is also available from McLaren for Rs 29.7 lakh.

The bright-coloured car owned by Kartik Aaryan is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. The engine works with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, churning out 611 bhp of power and a peak torque of 630 Nm. The engine is capable of propelling the car from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Using this acceleration the car can go up to 326 kmph.

Though a very unique car but the McLaren is not the only luxury car in the actor's collection. Kartik Aaryan also owns cars like Lamborghini Urus sports SUV, a Mini Cooper S convertible hatchback, and a BMW 5-Series luxury sedan as part of his collection.