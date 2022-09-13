2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted with new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo; 4th SUV after Thar, Scorpio, XUV700

After launching the Mahindra XUV700 last year with the brand’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, the Indian SUV maker is on a spree to update its product portfolio with the new logo. Recently we saw the brand launching the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N with the butterfly inspired logo, followed by silent changes to the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and the Mahindra Thar, all of which now comes with the new brand identity. It seems like the company is now readying the Mahindra Bolero Neo with the similar updates. A YouTube channel The Car Show has recently shared a video of updated Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV wearing new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo at a dealership yard.

As seen from the video and images, there’s no other change to the SUV apart from the logo change, be it the design or the cabin. Apart from the logo on the outside, the 2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo also gets the new logo inside the cabin, on the steering wheel. The spy pics reveal the SUV wearing beige fabric seats with armrests for the front and second rows. It also gets a 7-inch infotainment system with BlueSense connected car tech.

Design wise, the Bolero Neo spotted is based on the chassis underpinning Mahindra Scorpio Classic and the Mahindra Thar. It gets a six-slat chrome grille, headlamps featuring wrap-around DRLs, sporty spoiler, a commanding hood and stylish alloy wheels.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a three-cylinder 1.5L diesel engine that makes 100 hp power and 260 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and gets Mahindra’s mild-hybrid tech featuring engine start-stop, drive modes and Multi-Terrain tech.

In terms of safety, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is equipped with ABS with EBD, dual airbags, cornering brake control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.