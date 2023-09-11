BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature Launched In India At Rs 75.90 Lakh: Details

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature has been launched in India. Prices for the locally-produced BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature start from Rs 75.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The car is available exclusively in the petrol variant and bookings can be made online at shop.bmw.in from today onwards. BMW is also offering flexible financing solutions with the help of BMW India Financial Services. The special edition model will be retailed in limited numbers in the country in a total of 4 paint options - Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey and Carbon Black.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature: Design

The exterior design of the BMW 630i M Sport Signature flows smoothly over into the front headlights and creates a sharp angular expression. The contours for the BMW kidney grille and headlights immediately bordering it on either side make a striking impression. The BMW Laserlight, unique in this vehicle segment, distributes light perfectly up to 650 meters along with Adaptive functionality. The slope-like roofline overflows with coupe elegance. More modern and cleaned up – that is the first impression of the rear with broad, muscular lines, attractive LED rear-light design and two freeform tailpipes plated in chrome.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature: Interior

The seats are lapped in leather ‘Dakota’ with exclusive stitching and contrast piping in black. Crystal door pins add to the overall aesthetic appeal. The soft-close function for doors adds to convenience in closing doors softly and quietly. The two-part panoramic glass sunroof adds bright natural sunlight and enhances the sense of spaciousness in the cabin. It further gets Ambient Lighting, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, two 10.25” touchscreen monitors for rear seats, Blu-ray player, and four-zone automatic climate control.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature: Performance

Powering the saloon is a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 630i that generates maximum output of 190 kW / 258 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.5 seconds. It sends power to the wheels via an 8-speed AT. It further gets the convenience of Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.