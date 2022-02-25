BMW X4 bookings open in India, launch expected in March 2022

BMW has revealed the new X model ahead of its upcoming premiere expected in March 2022. The BMW X4 is a new car that will be available in the country soon. Furthermore, the German automaker has begun taking reservations for the new car with a deposit of Rs 50,000.

The X4 is next in line carrying forward the legacy of the X series models from BMW. This new car will be updated with multiple new upgrades, including the exterior and interiors. However, the powertrain is expected to be isolated from the upgrades.

The interior upgrades are expected to have a redesigned dashboard equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is also supposed to have multiple features like 3-zone climate control and an electric parking brake, among other things.

The new Sports Activity Coupe is supposed to get a new limited edition. The new edition of the car is being called the 'Black Shadow edition'. The case of a limited number of models is similar to the all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE.

The engine is expected to be the same as earlier models. It will have two options of a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 248 bhp and 350 Nm of max torque. Similarly, it will have the option of a 3.0-litre diesel engine giving out 282 bhp and 650 Nm of torque mated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The new BMW X4 will be competing against the Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe in its segment when launched in Indian market.

With inputs from PTI

