BMW X7 Facelift launched in India priced at Rs 1.22 crore; Check design, features and more

BMW X7 facelift is launched in India with a price of Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom). The new SUV from the Bavarian giant comes in two variants, with the xDtive40i priced at Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom) and xDrive40d priced at Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom). The new SUV comes as an updated version of the X7, already on sale in India. To make the model different from the ongoing version, the German automaker has given the model multiple updates on different fronts, including exterior design, interiors, and features. It is to be noted that the car will rival models like Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7 and others in India.

Talking about the looks, the BMW X7 facelift carries forward the DNA of the X7 with multiple twists to give it a modern appeal. The most visible changes include the new design elements like the split-LED headlamp setup. Furthermore, the bumper gets an aggressive sporty design with sharp curves and cuts covering the front fascia of the car. All of it blended together is reminiscent of the BMW 7-series. To carry the SUV, the automaker employs new alloy wheels adding to the uniqueness of the SUV.

Similarly, the interiors of the car have been upgraded with premium upholstery and a revamped dashboard with a curved display. The curved display has been used to make the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Moreover, the car has been equipped with features like iDrive operating system, 1475-watt Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, parking assistant pro, and many other features.

The BMW X7 facelift will be available in India in xDrive 40i and xDrive 40d configurations. Both vehicles have inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines Both engines will also have 48V mild hybrids paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard. It is to be noted that the petrol engine cranks out 381hp and 520Nm while the diesel engine produces 340hp and 700Nm.