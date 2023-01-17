Biker riding with two pet cats on Bengaluru roads goes viral, internet is divided: Watch video

Videos with something unique in them quickly gain popularity on social media platforms. Often these videos have a unique appeal. Recently, one such video showing a biker's love for his pets has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the biker can be seen riding with two of his pet cats on his Bajaj Dominar bike. The video seems to have been recorded by someone passing by the person on the road. Since the video has been uploaded on social media, it has gained over 1.5 lakh views.

Arun Gowda, a Twitter user, recently posted a video of a biker and two cats sitting in a relaxing position on the microblogging website. The biker's rucksack is being held on to by one cat, while the other cat is spotted perched on the bike's fuel tank. What grabs even more attention is that the cats seem to be very calm while the biker continues on his way. Moreover, the cat on the fuel tank of the bike can even be seen moving a bit on the fuel tank, which doesn't concern the rider.

The video of the rider with the cats on a motorcycle has sparked a lot of reactions on the internet. However, the internet seems to be divided between the people who feel that the biker did an irresponsible thing and broke traffic rules, while others seem to think that it was adorable.

Commenting on the post, one of the social media users wrote, "The cats look quite comfortable. Any maybe the paspassers-by are having discomfort. The cats are too attached to the master. Then what's the problem for others." Opposing the view other user said, "Don't think this is wise to take ur pets for ride in this it's not only dangerous for them but for rider as well it would be better if he could a transparent cat carry bag or carrier."