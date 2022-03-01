Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor buys Mercedes-Maybach worth Rs 3 crore on his birthday
The Maybach S580 is assembled at Mercedes's Chakan plant and is powered by a AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin turbocharged petrol engine making 503 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque.
Image for representation