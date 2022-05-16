Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra buys Audi Q8 SUV, prices start at Rs 98.98 lakh

Famous Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, known for her roles in movies like Dangal has bought a brand new Audi Q8 luxury SUV. The prices of the Audi Q8 starts at Rs 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Celebration Edition and Rs 1.23 crore (ex-showroom) for Technology edition variants. We are not sure what variant she has bought. With this buy, she has become the second Bollywood celeb to own the Audi SUV in the last few days. Recently Rapper and Singer Badshah also added the Audi Q8 to his garage.

The news was confirmed through Audi Mumbai's instagram handle. "Audi Mumbai South is ecstatic to have delivered the richly equipped, comprehensively connected & versatile Audi Q8 to @sanyamalhotra_ , one of our most promising actresses. Congratulations on your accomplishments and wishing you many memorable drives on your new Audi Q8," read the instagram post.

Audi Q8 is the latest edition of the Audi's Q series cars. The exterior of the cars has a radiator grille with Audi's four rings on it, further complemented by big air inlets. It also gets matrix LED headlamps in the manufacturer's signature design. But this is not all; Audi allows the consumers with tons of exterior and interior customisation options.

Moreover, the Audi Q8's opulent interiors are in sync with luxurious lifestyle of the bollywod stars. The cabin of the car is loaded with a myriad of features like a panoramic sunroof, contour ambient lighting, front seats with memory function, a button-less MMI navigation system with touch response, Audi Virtual Cockpit, and a 10-speaker sound system.

It is to be noted that Audi Q8 SUV is available in two variants for the Indian market, namely the Q8 Celebration Edition and the Q8 55 TFSI Quattro. However, it is not determined whether the Audi Q Bashsah bought is which variant of the luxury SUV.

Audi Q8 draws power from a 3.0-litre TFSI engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It generates 340 horsepower and 500 Newton metres of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. The Q8 accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 5.9 seconds and tops out at 250 kilometres per hour.

Audi Q8 competes against other luxury SUVs in the Indian market like Mercedes-Benz GLS and the BMW X7. In addition, other than the rapper, cricketer and former Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kholi also owns the same luxury SUV.

