2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder LAUNCHED: Hybrid variant prices start from Rs 15.11 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was unveiled in the country, a few days back. Now, the company has announced the prices of its hybrid variants, and the entry-level hybrid trim of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced at Rs 15.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The next up on the ladder - mid-spec ‘G’ trim, will retail for Rs 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topping hybrid variant is priced at 18.99 lakh. Also, the company has confirmed that the top-spec trim with the AWD layout and Maruti Suzuki-sourced 1.5L mild-hybrid variant will cost Rs 17.09 lakh, ex-showroom. The brand is yet to announce the prices for the remaining trims, which are expected to be released anytime soon.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara share the same design with a new front fascia with more of a modern appeal for consumers. To add to it, it carries a sleek design on the front executed with slim LED DRLs right beneath the chrome garnished bumper of the SUV. Moreover, the bumper sports the headlamps with a bit of a different design compared to other Toyota cars. This design scheme continues to the rear end with slender tail lamps accentuated by the company's emblem right in the centre.

It is also loaded with multiple features like 6 Airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, automatic climate control, 9-inch infotainment touch screen, wireless charger, Head-Up Display, ambient interior lighting, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and Toyota iConnect technology with 55 plus features and more.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available with Neo Drive and the Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric powertrain. The 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Neo Drive grade has an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology and produces 75 kW. All-wheel drive (AWD)-equipped Neo Drive trims will now provide a choice between a six-speed automatic transmission and a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre petrol engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System) and electric drive transmission, which delivers an engine output of 68 kW and a motor output of 59 kW, is also included in the self-charging strong hybrid-electric models