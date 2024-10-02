Advertisement
Bomb Threat To Railway Stations, Religious Places In Rajasthan And MP

Bomb Threat In Rajasthan And MP: A letter threatening bomb blasts at several railway stations and religious places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was received at the Hanumangarh railway station, police said on Wednesday.

Edited By: Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bomb Threat In Rajasthan And MP: A letter threatening bomb blasts at various railway stations and religious sites in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was received at Hanumangarh railway station, police said on Wednesday. According to Additional SP Pyare Lal Meena, the letter was delivered by post to the Hanumangarh station master, and the local police were informed on Tuesday evening.

"It was threatened in the letter, which was in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed, that the railway station and places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, Jaipur will be blown up by bombs on October 30," he said.

Meena said personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), local police and BSF have conducted a search.

North Western Railway CPRO Captain Shashi Kiran said, "Yesterday, the station superintendent of Hanumangarh received a bomb threat letter. Police carried out the inspection of the Hanumangarh railway station and no suspicious material was found. Security has been increased at all the railway stations. An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons."

A case has been registered with the GRP police station and efforts are underway to track the sender. The sender also threatened bomb blasts at religious places in Rajasthan as well as in Madhya Pradesh on November 2.

(Inputs- Agencies)

