Jeep Grand Cherokee will be the company’s flagship offering in the Indian market. It is slated to launch on November 17, and the brand has officially started accepting pre-orders for the SUV. The company also announced the start of production of the 5th generation Grand Cherokee at its manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune making it the brand’s fourth nameplate to be made in India. The Jeep Grand Cherokee will rival the likes of the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Range Rover Sport and more. Expect the pricing to start from Rs 75 lakh, onwards. There will be multiple trims of the SUV on offer.

Speaking at the start of the production ceremony, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, "The all-new Grand Cherokee promises an exceptional experience for the driver as well as the passengers. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been developed and engineered to deliver legendary capabilities, class-leading spaciousness, and excellent safety, making the 5th-gen model a global icon in the luxury SUV segment. The generous mix of content and features blended to a legendary offering compliments the premium and exemplary lifestyle of our customers.”

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Safety

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will come with Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with features like Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Passive Pedestrian Protection, Drowsy Driver Detection, Active Lane Management System, and Intersection Collision Assist System. Besides, the SUV will also feature an active noise control system, along with 3-point seat belts and reminders for all occupants.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Features

On the inside, the Grand Cherokee gets slim HVAC vents, a re-aligned centre stack with a comfort entry feature for greater driver accessibility and 10” Heads up display, a 10.1-inch (25.6-cm) touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch (26-cm) instrument cluster panel as well as segment-first available 10.25-inch (26-cm) front passenger interactive display.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Design

The exterior of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee is also lucrative. It gets boxy styling with a 7-slat radiator grille. A lowered, tapered roof improves its aerodynamic performance and efficiency without sacrificing cargo spaciousness and utility, and an impressive road presence. Moreover, the beltline is low-set making room for a massive glass area, which along with a large panoramic sunroof lets a lot of light enter the cabin.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Specs

Another one of the 5th generation Jeep Grand Cherokee’s notable features is the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 System coupled with the Selec-Terrain traction management system offers the choice between on- and off-road settings to ensure optimum 4x4 performance. Under the hood, there will be a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor coupled to an 8-speed AT.