Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 motorcycle to be called 'Constellation'? Teased ahead of unveiling at EICMA 2022

Royal Enfield, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer is ready with its brand new motorcycle, which will be revealed globally at the EICMA 2022 show in Milan, Italy. The brand has released yet another teaser of its upcoming 650cc cruiser, however, this time hinting at the probable name of the bike, which will be unveiled at EICMA in Milan on November 8, 2022. As per the teaser image shared by Royal Enfield on its social media platforms, the bike will be inspired from celestial bodies and had a caption that reads - "Astral. Celestial. Interstellar."

Royal Enfield earlier trademarked the name 'Constellation' in February this year and the teaser image shows a starry night in the background. As per a report on Team BHP, inspired by the celestial bodies, the official name of the 650cc cruiser can be Royal Enfield Constellation. The teaser also shows a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with the brand’s emblem.

The brand’s flagship cruiser motorcycle will likely to be powered by the same 649cc parallel-twin engine used in the 650 twins and it develops 47 BHP and 52 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch.

Several spy shots has been leaked earlier revealing quite a few details of the Royal Enfield 650, which some claim can be called Super Meteor. The bike will be having a lower seating position and bigger size. It is anticipated that the new Super Meteor 650/ Constellation will ride on a modified version of the Continental GT and Interceptor 650's present chassis.