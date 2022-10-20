Bring home NEW Royal Enfield Classic 350 this Diwali for Rs 11,000; Check details here

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the oldest and the most popular bikes in the Indian market. The bike captures a significant share of the total sales of the manufacturer. In the last month, the company witnessed a massive year-on-year sales growth of 145 percent, with sales of 82,097 units. Out of which, the company sold 27,571 units of Royal Enfield Classic 350. Well, this Diwali, the buyers looking forward to buying a Classic 350 can bring home the new bike with a down payment of Rs 11,000. The motorcycle can be brought home at such a low price because of the finance options available on the bike.

The company is providing the option of getting 60 months, 48 months, and 68 months EMI's on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 based on the information provided on the website. For the EMI of 60 months, the buyer needs to pay Rs 4,557, for the four-month option, the buyer will have an EMI of Rs 5,341 and for 36 monthly option, the installments will be Rs 6,666.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 received its most recent upgrade last year, adding a new 349 cc J-Series engine with a power output of 20.2 horsepower and 27 Nm. Additionally, the chassis is a twin-downtube configuration, and the kerb weight stays at 195 kg. On paper, these modifications may not seem revolutionary, but the motorcycle actually has better handling and NVH levels. Additionally, the upgraded avatar has a better instrument console and switchgear.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 costs between Rs 1.90 lakh and Rs 2.21 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes against other similar bikes like Jawa Standard, Honda Hness CB350, and Benelli Imperiale as its rivals.