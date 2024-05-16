BYD Shark Launched Globally; Likely To Rival Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup

BYD has recently introduced its newest offering on the global stage, the Shark. Notably BYD Shark is a plug-in-hybrid pickup truck. This marks BYD's entry into the pickup truck segment. With this, BYD utilises its innovative DMO Off-Road ladder-frame platform. Notably, the Shark represents BYD's first foray into markets beyond China, with initial sales targeted for the Mexican market.

BYD Shark Design

The BYD Shark is built on a ladder frame chassis, boasting impressive dimensions. It stretches 5,457mm in length, 1,971mm in width, and stands at 1,925mm in height, with a substantial wheelbase of 3,260mm. The vehicle features distinctive C-shaped DRLs at the front that converge in the centre, accompanied by LED headlamps and fog lamps. The 4-door cabin layout is characteristic of pickup trucks, with connected tail lamps adorning the rear alongside the prominent BYD logo.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the BYD Shark houses a plug-in hybrid setup comprising a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a 29.58kWh battery pack. This combination powers electric motors located at each axle, delivering an impressive total output of 430bhp. The electric capability allows the Shark to cover 100km on pure electric power alone, while the overall range on a full tank and battery extends up to 840km. Charging convenience is also notable, with the battery capable of reaching 30 to 80% capacity in just 20 minutes using a 40kW DC charger.

Interior Features

The interior of the BYD Shark is quite similar to the recently launched Seal sedan, albeit with a more rugged dashboard layout. The centerpiece is a 12.3-inch infotainment system that remains fixed in position. Additional features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch heads-up display, a 50W wireless charger, a 360-degree camera system, transparent bonnet display, NFC connectivity, and more.

Launch and Pricing

The BYD Shark has made its debut as the Shark UTE in Mexico, with an anticipated launch in Australia later this year. In Mexico, pricing for the Shark starts at $53,400 (approximately INR 44 lakh), positioning it competitively in its segment. Should it enter the Indian market, the Shark would directly challenge established players like the Toyota Hilux and the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup.