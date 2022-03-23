Tamil Nadu bike with 'Grandson of MLA' number plate receives flak on social media

A viral photo of a young man riding a bike with the number plate 'Grandson of Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi' has sparked debate on social media. MR Gandhi is a BJP MLA and represents Nagercoil constituency in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

According to sources, MR Gandhi is a humble man who attends the state assembly in a dhoti and kadhar jippa and does not wear shoes. He remained unmarried due to his loyalty to the party. So, what makes this young man pretend to be Mr. Gandhi's grandson?

It turns out Mr. Gandhi's driver, Kannan has been with him for decades and has witnessed all of his family's ups and downs, and has become a close aide since then.

Also read: Mahindra Bolero among India’s best selling SUVs, trumps feature-packed modern cars

In response to a question about the number plate, the BJP said it represents Amrish's gratitude and affection for Mr. Gandhi as he has been contesting elections since 1980 and this is his first term as a member of the Nagercoil assembly. There is still no confirmation that Amrish has removed the number plate and restored the original one.

Grandson of TN MLA do not need number plate and can violate traffic rules pic.twitter.com/aEnRrHTeTh — SAI@SAA (@sainairv) March 14, 2022

Modifying a number plate or using a fancy number plate is against the law because the text size, colour, and other aspects that should be on the number plate are clearly stated.

To combat the possibility of stolen number plates being reused or replaced, the government has implemented HSRP number plates, which contain a chrome-based stamp, a laser code, and an inextricable lock.

Modifications to the number plate are prohibited because they may alter the readability of the plate.

Live TV

#mute